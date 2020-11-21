E-Dee eyes matters of the heart
A relationship gone bad was the inspiration for deejay E-Dee's new song, Needed Me (Alone) , which he did with Wayne Wonder.
The Los Angeles-based artiste said the dancehall lifestyle has its challenges and maintaining trust with one's spouse can be tough.
“Reality is, it is not easy to be in a relationship with a dancehall artiste. I have women around me a lot, it is a part of the lifestyle, but you have to have a certain level of trust,” E-Dee explained. “I was in a long-term relationship, and when my girl was presented with information that she found questionable, she decided to leave. There was no talking her out of it.”
That acrimonious split was the backdrop for Needed Me (Alone) which is produced by QMillion, E-Dee's longtime collaborator. The lyrics for the song flowed after he recalled Sail Away, a lovers song he did with Wayne Wonder in 2018.
“Q built the riddim and dropped in Wayne, and you know when you hear Wayne voice it instantly sounds like a classic. It gave me such a vibes that I wrote the lyrics same session and we recorded it that night,” he said.
The lanky E-Dee has lived in LA for almost 20 years. Originally from Toll Gate in Clarendon, he has etched out a career as an actor and deejay by recording a number of songs including Island Energy and She Ready.
He has also appeared in Out The Gate, a 2011 movie that follows his path from rural Jamaica to the United States. It also starred Paul Campbell and Oliver Samuels.
E-Dee's latest acting roles are in the movies Chocolate City 3: Live Tour and Gangland.
