Eagle Sound drops God's Gift rhythm

On Christmas Day, New York-based Eagle Sound Productions released its latest project — God's Gift rhythm. It features Show Me the Way by Lolaa Smiles, Must Nice Again (Chronic Law), Nah Stop Try (Quada), Wul Out (Jdon Heights) and Without a Fight (Kash).

Dre Island, Richy Whiz, Eazi Lee, Kripton 13, Kappa and Jae Prynce are also featured.

Singer Lolaa Smiles shared the inspiration behind Show Me the Way.

“A lot of things happened in my life that inspired the song. From friendships to failed relationships due to betrayal, lies and manipulation. Whenever I fall into a dark place or felt like giving up, God always strengthens me,” she shared.

Producer/CEO of the two-year-old Eagle Sound Production, Dave “Baddadan Eagle” Scott, said it was strategic to showcase positive songs for the project.

“The vibe for the project was based off life and music. Some of the songs speak about the ghettos being affected by senseless wars and some offer words of hope and inspiration. We want to give people hope that someday things will be good again,” said Scott.

Scott said that getting the artistes to work on the project was an easy task.

“Every artiste on the rhythm has a unique sound and background. I think they were all a perfect fit. As soon as the beat was completed, Chronic Law was the man that we needed to set the standard.”

Smiles — whose real name is Latanya Anderson—was born in Kingston but relocated to the Bronx, New York, 20 years ago. New York City has played an integral role in the development of the sound and lyrical output of her R&B-dancehall fusion catalogue.

While growing up in the tough Kingston 13 area, Scott saw several up-and-coming artistes being deprived of the opportunity of getting their talents heard. He then decided he would provide an outlet for budding talent. Eagle Sound Production came into fruition.

Over the summer, Eagle Sound Productions released the Go Getta rhythm that featured songs by artistes such as Intence, I Waata, Kash, JDon Heights, Lenz Real, John Bigz, Loyal Savage, Cy, and G-Starr.