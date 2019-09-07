Early end to Footloose
DESPITE the premature end to Footloose: Showtime Edition last Saturday, the event was not short on vibes. Law enforcement officers pulled the plug on the occasion at 2:00 am.
Promoter Tyrone Dixon told the Jamaica Observer that he had all the necessary paperwork for the party to continue beyond 2:00 am.
“All the paperwork that was required, we had it, but this was ignored by the police officers. The party usually goes until 4:00 am and this is the first time in the 13 years that we are doing this event, that it has ever ended prematurely,” Dixon explained.
Prior to the early end, patrons danced up a storm reliving the adrenaline of music from the past. Disc jocks Arif Cooper and Scientist and ZJ Liquid kept patrons on a musical high, as they dug deep to unleash the musical thrills.
The event was held at the Mas Camp in St Andrew.
As usual, the venue was jam-packed and there was very little room for persons to demonstrate their dancing skills. However, some persons utilised whatever space they could find, to 'get on bad'.
Patrons, however, were disappointed that they did not get to see dancehall veteran Bounty Killer perform.
“Patrons will get to see Bounty Killer perform at a future staging of Footloose. Just watch the press for more details,” said Dixon.
