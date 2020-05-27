Ebanks, Shannon wade in Deep Water

THE rugged working-class communities of Fletcher's Land and Spanish Town where producer Damian Ebanks grew up are worlds apart from scenic Truckee in Northern California, singer Karlee Shannon's hometown. But the two have similar tastes in music which helped them to gel on their first project.

Ebanks, who lives in Southern California, produced Deep Water, a pop-reggae song that marks the debut of Karlee Shannon and The Orbits. The single was released on May 8 by his Typhoon Music Group.

The multicultural six-piece band was formed four months ago. Its members are from the United States, Brazil, Indonesia, and Sweden, a cosmopolitan make-up Ebanks believes is beneficial.

“It is very important. One, to unite different people from all cultures and races to work together to achieve one common goal, which brings wisdom and understanding of other cultures, yet learning music through different perspectives and one will become better as a producer and human being on a whole,” he said.

Shannon told the Jamaica Observer that she and The Orbits have diverse influences. They include Bob Marley, Pink Floyd, The Beatles, Ella Fitzgerald, and contemporary rock bands Young The Giant and Still Woozy.

Deep Water incorporates different elements.

“Pop and reggae are definitely huge influences to our sound, but we also include jazz, indie, and classic rock influences in other songs we are working on. Music is all about art. Artists often work with different media (paint, charcoal, pastels, etc) just as we work with genres. It's all to create a comfortably unique sound,” Shannon said.

Ebanks has been producing music since 1993. His initial productions were dancehall rhythm projects such as the Sunset Boulevard and World Peace.

Shannon grew up in Truckee, a nature region that has been receptive to reggae for over 40 years. She has attended reggae events there including the High And Mighty Festival which helped develop her fondness for Jamaican music.

Her bandmates in The Orbits are Elias Williams of Sweden on drums; Luis Ortega (American) on keyboards; Sophia Damiani (American) who plays bass; Eric Pires Gorza of Brazil (guitar), and Elbert Michael Christian of Indonesia also on guitar.