Eclectic Davis hopes to inspire
SINGER Eclectic Davis says his latest single 123, the first release from his recently released EP Simply Eclectic, should serve as inspiration to men to commit to their significant other.
“The song is really about longing to find a good woman and who, because of her loyalty which has been proven through good and bad times, I can confidently assure her that I am sold on committing myself to her and her only,” Davis told Jamaica Observer.
He continued, “I had a friend who did time in prison, about five years. During that time, his woman stood by him and visited him every week. I encouraged him when he got out, to commit to her.”
The eight-track Simply Eclectic (Fly Flawless Records) was released in July. Among the other tracks are Breath of Life, So Bless, Pretty Lady, Attracted to You, and Clean up Yuh Heart.
Said Davis, “I've been working on this project for a long time now and I'm very happy that it is finally out. I'm confident that it will do well because all the songs carry messages that people from all walks of life can relate to. There's something for everyone, it's simply eclectic.”
The video for 123 was released on July 31. FabriKated ProjeX directed it.
Eclectic Davis (given name Romain Davis) grew up in Red Hills, St Andrew. From an early age he decided music was his calling. Growing up in Kingston, Romain “Eclectic” Davis knew he wanted to be a career musician. Raised in a religious household, he formed a quartet called The Determined Brothers, which comprised members of his family.
“We took advantage of every opportunity that presented itself and performed without hesitation. We did the high school events and community events,” Davis recalled.
Davis began pursuing music professionally two years ago. He has worked with producers including Alex Blanken, Jemoi “Jtwiss” Monteith, Nyerere Thomas, and Paul Kastick.
— Kevin Jackson
