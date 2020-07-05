Edge 105 launches Bob Andy contest

JAMAICA's newest radio station, The Edge 105 has launched a contest centred around legendary Jamaican singer and songwriter Bob Andy, who died in March of this year.

The station aims to pay tribute to the man born Keith Anderson, his talents and impact of his music. The Bob Andy Song Contest will run for 20 days starting tomorrow, July 6 and culminate on August 3.

The station noted that its aim is to facilitate a wider appreciation of Bob Andy's top-quality songs, both popular and lesser known, honouring his contributions to reggae music while helping to preserve his legacy.

The competition will take place during the station's morning programme, Top of the Morning with Richie B, which is aired on weekdays from 6:00-10:00 am.

Every day at 8:15 Richie B will dedicate 10 minutes to the feature. During this slot he will play two Bob Andy songs – one from a list of his bonafide hits (referred to as the 'A' list), and another selection from his lesser known songs to be known as the 'B' list. The Edge 105 listeners will be invited to choose two favourites, one from each list.

Listeners are also being asked to list their two favourites on the station's website. At the end of 20 days all the votes will be tallied and the voters who had their favourites picked as the number one Bob Andy song on each playlist will have their names entered into a draw, from which the winners will be chosen.

The top three winners from each list will win $20,000, $10,000 and $5,000, repectively.

The Edge 105 has partnered with sponsors, Tools Hardware Limited and New Budget & Supplies for the cash prizes to the six lucky listeners.