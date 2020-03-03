Edwards gets six 'Sterling' nods

Jermaine Edwards leads nominations in the fourth Sterling Gospel Music Awards (SGMA) scheduled for Courtleigh Auditorium in New Kingston on March 14.

The singer has six nominations, including Male Artiste of The Year. He is also nominated for Album of The Year and Local Hit Producer of The Year with I Will Follow. The album's title track is also up for Local Hit of The Year, and Video of The Year.

Edwards joins Christopher Gayle as nominees for Collab of The Year for the song Only You.

Following with four nominations is Tiffany Levy for EP of The Year, Collab of The Year, Breakout Sensation and Local Hit of the Year for Give a Little.

SGMA will be held under the theme 'African Pride'. On March 13 there will be an All-White Nominees & Sponsors Lyme at the same venue.

“We try at all times to ensure that we cover all aspects of the industry, which is a part of our mandate,” Basillia Barnaby-Cuff, founder and event organiser, told the Jamaica Observer at the media launch at R Hotel in New Kingston, last Thursday.

Barnaby-Cuff pointed out that the SGMA has grown with each staging. For 2020 there are 78 nominees across 18 categories, nine of which are open to public voting; there is also one new category in The Online Radio Programme of the Year.

Voting began on February 3 via the SGMA website for nine People's Choice categories: Video of The Year; Most Rated Event of The Year; Event DJ (Disc Jock) of The Year; Emcee Extraordinaire of The Year; Most Rated Event of The Year; Online Radio Programme of The Year; S.W.I.F.T. Award; Caribbean Artiste of The Year; and International Artiste of The Year.

Voting closed February 22.

Restaurants of Jamaica, under their KFC brand, will handle the Legends Honour Awards for the second year. It recognises persons who have made long-standing contributions to the gospel music industry.