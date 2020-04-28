Edwards shines at Sterling awards

JERMAINE Edwards was the toast of the fourth annual Sterling Gospel Music Awards, which aired Sunday on Television Jamaica (TVJ), Love 101 FM, and social media platforms.

The singer topped the evening with four wins: Male Artiste of the Year; Local Hit of the Year ( I Will Follow); Local Hit Producer of the Year ( I Will Follow -- Island Worship); and Collab of the Year (Only You -- Christopher Gayle featuring Jermaine Edwards).

Edwards was pleased with his achievements.

“It's good to be recognised for the work that you have done. Sometimes you might go hard on yourself, not thinking that you did great because creative people tend to go hard on themselves,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“All the categories were basically tough, in the sense that it could have been won by anybody else. I did a lot of work last year, but a lot of people did a lot of work too, so I guess that is what I'm being recognised for and I'm happy to have come out the winner,” he continued.

Other winners included: Rhoda Isabella -- Album of the Year ( Kingdom Rhode) and Female Artiste of the Year; Levy's Heritage -- Group of the Year; DJ Zeal - Video of the Year ( Smile); and Troyton Music -- EP of the Year ( The Healing Project).

Tiffany Levy won the trophy for Breakout Sensation of the Year and Ava-Gay Blair secured Most Rated Radio Programme of the Year -- Gospel Light Show on Gospel JA FM.

The Sterling Award for Excellence went to Geoffery “G T” Thomas for his contribution to the gospel music industry over the years as an audio engineer for major gospel events.

Background vocalists Latoya Hall-Downer, Floreen Hamilton, Dawn Martin, Andrea Hinds-McCurdy, Joseph “Yose” Roach, Jacqueline Ryan Cummings, Nicky Tucker, Tamara Barnes, Nicole Salmon, and Michelle Patterson were also honoured.

Initially planned for the Courtleigh Auditorium in New Kingston on March 14, the event was rescheduled due to restrictions to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Basillia Barnaby-Cuff, founder and event organiser, was happy with how things unfolded.

“The feedback from our sponsors, winners, fans, and supporters has been nothing short of great commendations, specifically on how excellent the production was, and how we were able to replan and execute in little over a month. The traction we picked up right across social media, during and after the airing, was also amazing, with even the International Artiste of the Year, Excess Love singer Mercy Chinwo, reposting her congratulatory poster, to the delight and excitement of her almost 1 million fans,” Barnaby-Cuff told the Observer.

She said the event had more than 1.2 million viewers/listeners.

“I strongly believe in affirming those who continue to contribute so much to the gospel music industry, and the fact that we were still able to do this, albeit virtually, made me very happy and proud. I know that a lot of times the work of these individuals go unnoticed, so I'm happy Sterling was able to change that by saying thank you in this way,” Barnaby-Cuff added.