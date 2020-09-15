Elephant Man 'lingas' until November 17

WHEN Elephant Man returns to the Kingston & St Andrew Parish Court in Half-Way-Tree on November 17, his attorney-at-law Christopher Townsend is hoping video footage from the entertainer's arrival at Sangster International Airport in early March will be available to him.

“We are now questioning why the footage is taking so long. It should have been readily available because a lot of time has passed. Why should it take so long? And we're hoping that the footage we get is authentic. They had promised us we would have gotten it before the [recent] court date or on the day of court,” Townsend told the Jamaica Observer.

“The footage is not a lot. They have the date; they had the time, so it shouldn't be difficult. The fact that it is taking so long is now giving us cause for suspicion. The footage is very important and from what my client tells me and what the report is saying, it's not the same thing. So what would clear it up in a significant way is the footage,” the high-profile attorney continued.

The deejay and his attorney appeared before chief judge of the parish courts Chester Crooks on September 4. Prior to that, the April 24 court appearance was virtual.

Elephant Man is charged with breaching Section 8 (5) of the Immigration Act, which mandates people arriving in Jamaica to make a truthful declaration to immigration personnel. The fine, according to precedent, is $100.

According to the police report, Elephant Man (given name Oneal Bryan) and his team reportedly toured Europe but did not declare the countries visited on arrival at the Montego bay-based airport, which is an immigration requirement.

At the time, the Jamaican Government had put in place safety measures at ports of entry should persons who travelled outside the country contract COVID-19.

Days after the alleged incident, the deejay subsequently issued a video apologising for what he called a “misunderstanding” at the airport.

“I really, really, really, sincerely apologise to the staff of the Sangster International Airport and the minister of health and the people of Jamaica. I also want to apologise for any misunderstanding for the way I incorrectly completed the form. I actually put the last country I landed in, as opposed to all the countries I landed in the last six weeks. Sorry fi dat, drop asleep, yuh done know. I have spoken to the authorities and I am now self-quarantined at home,” the deejay stated.

Townsend said his client remains “hopeful” and is playing his part in the COVID-19 fight.

“He has done several releases in relation to the pandemic that we are now going through, and he's supportive of the Government's policies of wearing your mask, sanitising and maintaining social distance. He is one of the flagship artistes in getting across the message to everyone, so he is playing his part to take us out of this pandemic,” said Townsend.

A former member of the Scare Dem Crew, Elephant Man is known for songs such as Log On; Willie Bounce; Nuh Linga; Pon De River, Pon De Bank; and Signal de Plane.