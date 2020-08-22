Elise adds dash of spice to everything

It didn't take long for Elise Dash to fall for Everything I Wanted, the hit dance song by American pop sensation Billie Eilish. After listening to it a couple of times, she thought it would be cool to do a cover.

Dash's version of Everything I Wanted, produced by Steven Ventura, was recently released. It is her first solo effort and she was determined to put a Jamaican stamp on it.

“I knew we wanted it to have a reggae feel, but we kept some of the original elements like the techno beat to give a crossover feel. I also wanted to do more vocalisation than what was in the original, so we came up with this track, and we loved it,” Dash told the Jamaica Observer.

A trained vocalist and pianist, most of Dash's time in the music business has been doing backing vocals for various artistes. Raised in New Kingston, “the heart of everything”, she also recorded instrumental songs and posted them on YouTube.

Eilish is among her diverse influences.

“Everyone has so much to offer and that I can learn from. But, for those that stand out I would say Nina Simone, Lauryn Hill, Frank Sinatra, Mariah Carey and The Beatles. I could listen to them all day, everyday and almost get lost in their music, vocals, and lyrics,” said Dash.

Released late last year, the original Everything I Wanted was a massive hit for Eilish, a talented artiste who experiments with different sounds.

For Elise Dash, just getting her solo career off the mark is a winner.

“I've mostly been a backup singer, recording vocals for other upcoming artistes throughout the years. But this is my first single that has been released, so I'm really excited about it,” she said.