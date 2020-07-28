Elliven banks on Lost track
ALTHOUGH he recorded the song three years ago, up-and-coming reggae singer Elliven believes its message is still relevant.
“This song was recorded three years ago but the timing to put it out now could not have been any better with all the crises we are facing in the world right now. I believe the power of good, positive music such as this song can help to heal the world significantly,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
The track, Lost, was independently produced on Elliven's NAP Musiq Productions label and released on June 12.
Elliven (given name Neville Palmer) is also known for track like How Long, Wanna Be Loved, Travel Alone, and Mr Big Boss that formed part of his 2015 debut album, Lyric.
Since the release of Lost, it has gained recognition in the Caribbean, United States, Japan, and the United Kingdom.
Elliven started his career as a producer in 2005, and as an artiste in 2011. He is inspired by acts including Burning Spear, Steel Pulse, Jimmy Cliff, Bob Marley, Stephen Marley, Lenny Kravitz, John Legend, and John Mayer.
The Bull Bay, St Andrew native also spoke on his plans to continue being a beacon of light in the music industry.
“My contribution and commitment to reggae and music on a whole is to continue making good music that uplifts and inspires people from all walks of life. It's a very powerful tool that I'll always use in a positive way,” he said.
As the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus continue to rise, Elliven is imploring everyone to remain safe.
As of yesterday morning, 842 people tested positive for the virus which has claimed 10 lives.
He is also happy that he can continue to be a beacon of light during this time.
“I'm just grateful for the opportunity to share my passion for music with so many people around the world, especially right now when we all could use some healing,” he said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy