Elliven banks on Lost track

ALTHOUGH he recorded the song three years ago, up-and-coming reggae singer Elliven believes its message is still relevant.

“This song was recorded three years ago but the timing to put it out now could not have been any better with all the crises we are facing in the world right now. I believe the power of good, positive music such as this song can help to heal the world significantly,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The track, Lost, was independently produced on Elliven's NAP Musiq Productions label and released on June 12.

Elliven (given name Neville Palmer) is also known for track like How Long, Wanna Be Loved, Travel Alone, and Mr Big Boss that formed part of his 2015 debut album, Lyric.

Since the release of Lost, it has gained recognition in the Caribbean, United States, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

Elliven started his career as a producer in 2005, and as an artiste in 2011. He is inspired by acts including Burning Spear, Steel Pulse, Jimmy Cliff, Bob Marley, Stephen Marley, Lenny Kravitz, John Legend, and John Mayer.

The Bull Bay, St Andrew native also spoke on his plans to continue being a beacon of light in the music industry.

“My contribution and commitment to reggae and music on a whole is to continue making good music that uplifts and inspires people from all walks of life. It's a very powerful tool that I'll always use in a positive way,” he said.

As the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus continue to rise, Elliven is imploring everyone to remain safe.

As of yesterday morning, 842 people tested positive for the virus which has claimed 10 lives.

He is also happy that he can continue to be a beacon of light during this time.

“I'm just grateful for the opportunity to share my passion for music with so many people around the world, especially right now when we all could use some healing,” he said.