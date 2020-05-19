Elvis Presley's Graceland set to reopen
MEMPHIS, Tennessee (AP) — Elvis Presley's Graceland says it will reopen on Thursday, after it shut down tours and exhibits due to the new coronavirus outbreak.
The tourist attraction in Memphis, Tennessee, said it has adjusted its tours, as well as restaurant and retail operations since it closed in March.
The Memphis tourist attraction is centred on the life and career of the late rock 'n' roll icon. It annually attracts more than 600,000 visitors, including international travellers, Elvis Presley Enterprises said.
Graceland said in a news release that it is reducing tours of Presley's former home-turned-museum to 25 per cent capacity, requiring employees and encouraging visitors to wear face masks, and limiting restaurant capacities to 50 per cent.
Temperature checks for guests and employees will be implemented and hand-sanitising stations are being installed, Graceland said.
“We are helping Memphis and Tennessee to get back to some sense of normality,” said Joel Weinshanker, managing partner of Graceland Holdings, in a statement.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy