Eminem's got game

Serani's 2008 hit song No Games has been sampled by rapper Eminem on the track Farewell, which is from the rapper's album Music to Be Murdered By, which was released last Friday.

“I am aware of the use of the sample long before they put out the album. We and the label [Phase One Music] gave them permission after we were contacted late last year,” Serani told the Jamaica Observer from Florida yesterday. “The proper paperwork for the use of the sample was completed, so everything is good.”

American producer Ricky Racks produced Farewell. Racks has directed songs for the likes of Young Thug, Migos and Lil Yachty.

No Games was released on the Unfinished Business rhythm, an update of producer Dave Kelly's massive 1997 Showtime beat.

No Games shot to the top of local music charts and peaked at number 53 on Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart in early 2009. The accompanying album of the same name reached number three on the publication's Reggae Albums chart and number 77 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Unfinished Business also scored another Billboard hit with Mavado's So Special, which stalled at number 52 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart in 2009.

Born Craig Marsh, Serani started out as a musician. In the early 2000's he and childhood friends Craig and David Harrisingh formed DASECA Productions.

Last year, Serani collaborated with African singer Burna Boy and American singer Jeremih on the song Secret, which is featured on Burna Boy's Atlantic Records album, African Giant. That set is nominated for Best World Music Album at Sunday's Grammy awards.