Emmy nomination for Tessellated

I Learnt Some Jazz Today, the single by genre-bending recording artiste Tessellated is featured in the Apple AirPods commercial Bounce, which is nominated for a Prime Time Emmy Award.

The commercial will compete against Back to School Essentials by Sandy Hook Promise, Before Alexa by Amazon, Groundhog Day by Jeep (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles/FCA) and The Look by P&G in the category Outstanding Commercial.

In an interview with the Jamaica Observer, the Los Angeles-based recording artiste shared how he learnt of the nomination.

“I was informed last week by the actor who was the main star of the spot. I was just at home relaxing when I got the news,” said Tessellated.

The actor is Mehdi Baki. The commercial was directed by Oscar Hudson.

Asked whether he expected the nomination, Tessellated said, “Definitely not. As a musician, an Emmy is not really something that was on my checklist of achievements so it really came as a surprise to be honest.”

“I don't really make music with the intention of gaining awards or accolades but recognition and support from third parties are always appreciated especially if they can help get my music out to more people,” he continued.

I Learnt Some Jazz Today was initially released in 2016. It was re-released in 2019, where it soared to the number one spot on Billboard's Smooth Jazz Songs chart.

“I wasn't directly involved in the filming of the commercial but it was done in Ukraine. My main recollection was just being alone in my studio working on the production and recording of the song,” he said.

The song was co-written by Tessellated and Masego.

The 23-year-old Tessellated (given name Joshua Meeks) was born in Kingston. He gained attention in 2017 when he teamed with Amindi K Frost and Valleyz on the hit Pine and Ginger. That song has to date accumulated more than 22 million total streams.

Earlier this year, he signed a publishing deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing, which is owned by Sony Entertainment.

His latest single No Ansa features Afrobeats sensation Crayon. It is the first single from his upcoming EP Tropics Vol. 1. No Ansa was co-produced by Tessellated and UK producers Footsteps and Bayo.

His advice to up-and-coming acts who aspire to be like him: “Make the best music you can and don't compromise your vision for anyone.”

The 2020 Prime Time Emmy Awards will air on ABC on September 20.