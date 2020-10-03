Emotions, Honey Cone members have died

MEMBERS of two of the hottest female groups of the 1970s died recently, within one week of each other.

Edna Wright, lead singer of The Honey Cone, died on September 12, while Pamela Hutchinson of The Emotions died six days later. Both groups are popular in Jamaica, where their songs still get ample rotation on radio.

In a statement on Facebook, The Emotions, best known for songs like So I Can Love You, Don't Ask My Neighbour, and Best Of My Love, announced Hutchinson's death.

“In loving memory, we are saddened to announce the passing of our sister, Pamela Rose Hutchinson, on Friday, September 18 2020. Pam succumbed to health challenges that she'd been battling for several years. Now our beautiful sister will sing amongst the angels in heaven in perfect peace.”

Hutchinson, who joined the group in the mid-1970s, was 61.

Wright, who was 76 years old, reportedly died from a heart attack. She was the younger sister of singer Darlene Love (Danny Glover's wife in the Lethal Weapon movies).

Along with Shelly Clark and Carolyn Willis, she formed The Honey Cone in 1969, after working as a harmony singer for Ray Charles and The Righteous Brothers.

The Honey Cone scored a number one hit with Want Ads in 1971. Another massive hit that year was Stick Up, which reached number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and sold over one million copies. One Monkey Don't Stop No Show, another of their hits, reached number 15.

When The Honey Cone broke up, Wright pursued a solo career, releasing her debut album Oops! in 1976. In addition to Love, she is survived by her husband, songwriter Greg Perry, and two children.