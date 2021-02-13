Empress Yahtoweh makes case for children

Empress Yahtoweh Selassie I is making a case for the nation's children with Get Up Now .

The song, produced on the Oracle Production label, will be released by later this month.

“We all know the problems which come with COVID-19, including loss of jobs and incomes. But, a very important issue riding the nation is that of our children. This is the time when they need our attention to go through this pandemic,” she told the Jamaica Observer.

A study by UNICEF Jamaica, in collaboration with the Children Policy Research Institute (CaPRI), in giving insight on the impact of COVID-19, stated: “In an emergency, children are always the most vulnerable. The pandemic is having detrimental effects on many groups, but surely the most damaging and long-lasting effect is on children.”

“Just over 49 per cent of the respondent admitted that adults are shouting, yelling, screaming or calling their children's names more frequently than they did prior to COVID-19,” it continued.

The Kingston-born singer said: “The inspiration to do the song is my concern that we are not doing enough for our young ones saying, we can't find enough time but they are our responsibilty.

“I want this song to be a wake-up call also to every race that we must be united to fight worldwide obstacles like COVID-19.”

Her first release, Jah Jah Children, came in 2017 on her own Yahtoweh Production label. This was to introduce herself to fans.

“As a Rastafarian, we need to do this confidently; to awaken our people that we are ready to help as we are not selfish.”

Empress Yahtoweh, a former mortgage officer, is a graduate of Alpha Academy and Excelsior High School.

She said, as a child, she was always singing and believe this inspiration came from a spiritual force. She has never stopped singing and has released over 10 songs including Nyahbingi, Bad Man and United States of Africa.

She has fond memories of Haiti where she has travelled to do a few shows in 2018 in addition to several local shows.