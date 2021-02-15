Ensign 1 gives God glory

BECAUSE her father was part of the British reggae scene, Tanya Dawkins remembers artistes and musicians regularly passing through her London home when she was a child.

Though her father hoped she and her siblings would also pursue a music career, it was not until last month that she did so, as Ensign 1, with the single Lord I Give You The Glory.

Her debut song is produced by George “Brotha George” Wright.

“It's a contemporary worship song. I literally woke up singing this song; the words were inspired by the Lord,” said Ensign 1 in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

An ordained minister, Ensign 1 has been pastor of the Full True Gospel Tabernacle Church in Mount Vernon, New York, for eight years.

She was born in London to Jamaican parents. Her father, George Dawkins, played horns in bands such as Misty In Roots, while her mother, Georgiana Chung, was a poet.

Ensign 1, who has lived in the United States for over 30 years, recalls that her father “always had jam sessions at our house and he would sing to us. I was always mimicking him”.

Lord I Give You Glory is among the songs from an album by Ensign 1 expected to be released this year. It will be produced by Brotha George.