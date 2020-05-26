Entertainer gives masks to members of his community

IN a bid to help keep his community of Buff Bay Valley in Portland COVID-19 free, recording artiste Spotless and 2Royal Entertainment have set out on a free mask campaign.

The singjay has been travelling door to door giving away free masks while promoting his single Corona Free.

The track is available for sale on all major digital streaming platforms through CD Baby.

“When the cases skyrocketed I felt like it was a part of my responsibility as an artiste to spread awareness and help protect as many people as I could. My wife and I got together and decided that we would give out masks, have fans sing a line from the song, and put the movement online with hopes that others will follow,” said Spotless.

The artiste further noted that the 'Do The Right Thing' punchline in the song has resulted in persons posting their own videos while singing the song.

Since the start of April, Spotless has issued out over 1000 branded masks all over Portland.

“It's a blessing to see that I can help people during these times as well as promote positive music. My music in general can be described as people music; I cater to every demographic. I have been receiving a lot of videos with people singing the song while wearing their masks and it makes me feel good to know that my music is making an impact,” he said.

While promoting Corona Free and a corona-free lifestyle, Spotless is still pushing the single Bun Badmind for which he will be releasing a video shortly.