Entertaining sets at Musical Delight

MUSICAL Delight was nothing short of entertaining as hundreds of fans turned out in support of its 12th annual staging at Jamaica Pegasus in New Kingston on Sunday evening.

The four-hour-long concert — hosted by the Lion's Club of Kingston — treated its audience to wonderful musical performances.

St Ann-based cabaret singer, Rojah, had a wardrobe malfunction mid-performance. This, however, failed to cramp his style.

As the energetic performer danced across the stage belting out the lyrics to On Broadway, his pants ripped, exposing his underwear and sending waves of laughter throughout the crowd.

This was no deterrent as he used the moment to his advantage and turned his performance up a notch with eccentric dance and killer vocal stylings. A few moments later, he tied his jacket around his waist, covering his torn trousers and continued performing.

Rojah (given name Roger Mendez), who has been in the music industry for over 15 years, expressed that a wardrobe malfunction could not stand in the way of him delivering a delightful set.

“Even if my pants fell off, I would perform. When I'm onstage and in the art of music, I find myself able to overcome everything. It wasn't a problem for me. I would even strip off mi pants; like, what di hell! I just want to finish my performance,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Naturally, after providing humour and an impressive performance, Rojah was the evening's highlight.

“That guy Rojah, I would love to see him perform again. I mean, all the acts were good but that guy stands out in my mind right now! He was definitely the standout for the night,” said patron Rohan Clarke.

Rojah was not the only toast of the evening as veteran Leroy Sibbles rocked the audience with hit tunes like Fattie Fattie, Book of Rules and Party Time.

Voicemail hit the stage, performing their dance hits such as Nuh Linga, Dancing Fever and Get Crazy. They also introduced their latest moves – Watch The Language and Roll.

Chi Ching Ching followed with an entertaining and interactive set as he moved through the crowd and engaged patrons. For those who missed their Sunday dinner, he gave them a bellyful of dances from the Rice and Peas, to the Callaloo and Breadfruit.

Other notable performances came from The Bare Essentials Band featuring singer Richie Canary. They also supported Errol Lee. Althea Hewitt made a delightful appearance onstage.

Luciano brought the curtains down on the event.

Part proceeds from Musical Delight will aid the Sight Clinic on Beechwood Avenue in Kingston. Chairman of the Fundraising Committee, Pauline Royal, was happy with the turnout.

“It was great!” she said. “At first I was nervous but once I see that it was off to a great start I felt much more comfortable. Lions are knights of the blind and we took on that as our purpose in life, that we provide sight conservation services. “Persons can come in and see the doctor. There is always a need in society and we think people like us need to step up and give back, by service to our fellow men,” Royal added.