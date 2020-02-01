Entertaining sets at Saturday Night Live

South Florida's live music scene was given a boost last weekend with the inaugural staging of Saturday Night Live. Held at The Garden in Lauderdale Lakes, the event saw entertainers performing up close and personal to their fans.

Female trio SDS, whose was members were performing for the first time since their formation six months ago, opened the proceedings with an impressive cover of Tessanne Chin's Hideaway. Their interpretations of Dionne Warwick's I'll Never Love This Way Again, Alicia Keys' Superwoman, Dreamland made popular by Marcia Griffiths, and Three Degrees' Woman in Love were also well received.

Deejay Little Meekie, who was performing in Florida for the first time, warmed the crowd with songs including Freaky Freaky and Sweet Jamaica.

“It's a pleasure to be here performing in Florida. It is my first time here and the vibe was very nice. Thank you, Mr Lindsay for giving me the opportunity,” said Little Meekie.

Lindsay refers to Clinton Lindsay, promoter of the event.

Covers of John Holt's Stick by Me, Alton Ellis' Ain't That Loving You and Luther Vandross' If Only for One Night worked the magic for singer Ed Robinson, who impressed with his stage persona. His interaction with patrons was spot on.

“This spot here (the venue) is one of them nice spots deh. It's very intimate and I always love them small intimate clubs here. For me, it was a Spanish Town vibe because most of us on the line-up tonight are from Spanish Town,” Robinson explained.

Armed with his bass guitar, singer Benjy Myaz struck the right chords when he strummed Joe's I Wanna Know. However, it were the opening lines to his cover of Randy Crawford's Love You Higher (her version was titled Higher Than Anyone Can Count), that saw the females assuming backing duties.

Do For Love, Lovers Paradise, Time, and How Deep is Your Love were also well received.

“It's a pleasure to see South Florida coming out to support Saturday Night Live. It's a great concept and a great package. I am looking forward to the growth of the series,” Myaz said.

1980 toaster Stitchie was on fire, running through a medley of some of his popular hits including Hot Like the Sun and Wear Yuh Size. Some of his gospel recordings such as Fast and Pray and Lord I Thank You were thrown in for good measure.

Event promoter Clinton Lindsay of Land We Love Media Group was pleased with how the evening unfolded.

“The turnout was very encouraging. Stitchie really set the pace for the other upcoming nights because people are still talking about his outstanding performance,” said Lindsay.

Ricky Stereo also performed while Code Red band provided backing duties.

The next staging of Saturday Night Live is scheduled for February 29.