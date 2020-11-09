Epixode's 'killa' song

DESPITE never having set foot in Jamaica, Ghanian reggae/dancehall artiste Epixode is the headline act on Miungu ya Muziku (Swahili meaning music gods) slated for release early 2021.

“My mum (mother) loved reggae music so much that I would wake up and she would be playing UB 40, some Steel Pulse or Peter Tosh or Bob Marley. Marley will forever be the world's greatest because it has been so many years he passed, but each day we can relate to his songs and it guides us through this journey called life. He is my blueprint,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“Jamaica has always been a place I feel like I am connected to because I see them ( Jamaicans) and their lifestyles just like where I come from, that's James Town along the coast of Ghana. That (Jamaican culture) is seen in dress, in livity and it's amazing how a little island can change the world. I love Jamaica,” he continued.

Marley died in May 1981 of cancer. He was 36.

Epixode's contribution on the multi-genre Miungu ya Muziku is Killa Body. The 15-track set is executive produced by Virginia-based Michael “Beatbopper” Hudgins. Hudgins is best known for his marketing skills. His most recent accolade is a Billboard plaque for his executive role on Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: The Reggae Collector's Edition album, which peaked at 16 on the Billboard Reggae Chart.

“This album has no limit when it comes to talent and so you will see the mix, which not only includes dancehall reggae, but hip hop and Afrobeat,” said Hudgins.

Epixode share the insight behind Killa Body.

“ Killa Body is to appreciate the figure of an African woman,” said the West African reggae singer.

“I am so greatful to be included on this project. It's one I will never forget. I am so ready to deliver and making a record in an album which will leave the next generation to cherish,” he continued.

Also included on the project are Maestro Don featuring Bounty Killer on Pioneer, Kabaka Pyramid featuring Third World Don ( Prayer), and Lahjihkal.

Rappers Gucci Mane and Jada Kiss from the United States, and Burna Boy from Nigeria will also be featured on the set.

Epixode, whose given name is Theophlus Nii Ardey Otoo Jr, is known for songs including Avatar, No War featuring Stonebwoy, and Wyn Up with Shatta Wale.