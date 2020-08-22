Es Kanai goes Instagram Live

AS COVID-19 cases continue to increase, more people are using social media to interact. For up-and-coming singjay Es Kanai, he saw it as an opportunity to release a song about the convenience of Instagram .

“Right now, social media is all the rave and people are living their best lives on there, that's why I decided to do a song like this. So far, I've gotten a great response from my community and friends and I'm happy with the reception I've been getting, even getting support from radio as well,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The song titled Instagram Live features Beenie Man and is produced by Anthony Red Rose.

The 38-year-old — whose given name is Sean Hyatt —grew up in Kingston. He always had a passion for music, but only recently decided to pursue it professionally.

“I have always loved music but took it serious when I was about 25, but it didn't take off. I have been doing music seriously for over five years now and it looks like this year is going to be my year,” he said.

Es Kanai is thrilled to have collaborated with Beenie Man on the project.

“It is a great feeling, getting this major push from Beenie Man and I am just happy for the support. Terry Linen and I are good friends; he was the one that introduced me to Red Rose, then Red Rose introduced me to Beenie Man and the rest is history,” he added.

He is known for other tracks like Lock Down The Universe and Sound The Trumpet, both produced by Red Rose.

The singjay is currently in the studio working on his debut album.

“I am really working on this new album to finally cement a name for myself in the dancehall,” said Es Kanai.