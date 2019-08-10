Escoffery gives a helping hand

As a talent manager, Delroy Escoffery continues to ease the back-to-school pressure for some children, but he has shifted his focus to his roots.

“The aim has always been giving back. We started with high school students where there were children who were excelling academically but were less fortunate. So, what we'd do is contact the various guidance counsellors from Kingston and St Andrew schools and get in contact with the students that needed help. We'd normally send buses for those who couldn't afford the bus fare, and also donate books, bags, pencil cases, and so on,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

“Now I have decided to bring it into my community of Franklyn Town, because the fact is that you find less fortunate children everywhere,” he added.

The treat will take place at the Franklyn Town Community Development Project in Kingston tomorrow from 1:00 to 5:00 pm.

There will be stationery item giveaways, barbers, a medical booth, food and drinks, games and music.

Escoffery, who now manages Minister Marion Hall, partnered with ZJ Bambino in 2014 to form the Youth Of the World Foundation (YOW) aimed at nurturing the academic development of students.

“In the initial stages, support was provided by Digicel, but for about two or three years now I've been funding the initiative, and also friends sometimes give donations to help these school children,” he said.

The organiser also previously managed Spragga Benz, Red Rat, Collin Hines and Adahzeh.

He said in the future, he hopes to be able to provide tertiary scholarships.