Etana's ode to Gemini

WHILE the entertainment industry slowly emerges from the clutches of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), reggae singer Etana releases her her seventh studio album, titled Gemini.

“The album is titled Gemini because I am a Gemini and so is a large per cent of the small group who helped to put the album together. It is said that Gemini's can get along with all signs of the zodiac and that they adjust and adapt easily. I think those are some important traits to have in this time,” said Etana.

Gemini is the third astrological sign in the zodiac. Geminis are born between May 22 and June 22. Etana was born on May 22, 1984.

Featuring production credits from Freemind Music, Zojak World Wide, BarbWiya Music, TJ Records, Young Veterans, Cash Flow Records and Yasha Music, the 12-track album debuted on June 19.

The tracklisting comprises 100 On The Highway, Truly, Bubble, Secret Lovers, Tight Spaces, Deception, Anything For You, Easy To Let Go, Love, Talk About It, Jamaica, and Party & Smoke.

In November, Etana (given name Shauna McKenzie) released an eight-track EP dubbed Dimensions that landed at number two on iTunes UK and four on iTunes US. The singer explained that she immediately began working on Gemini after the release of this project.

“The songs come to me as you hear them now, I hear them the same way in my head first before I write it on paper. First comes the lyrics and the melody all at once, as if it's being sung to me and then I find the right people to make the music. If the music comes first, it's the same. Somehow, I hear the lyrics and melody and I just sing,” said Etana.

Describing the overall theme and mood of the album, she added: “Love and happiness, spontaneity for the lovers and one or two strong messages that reminds us as a people to focus on moving forward in a bigger, better, stronger and more concise way.”

The album features a multiplicity of genres ranging from reggae, to hints of dancehall, hip hop and blues. The music video for Bubble, which forms part of the project, was released on June 23.

With her European gigs cancelled because of the pandemic, the reggae singer is using this time for introspection.

“At this time I'm just working on the inner me, doing all I love and I look forward to touring again once I am able to. I want to thank my whole team and those who are always with me from day one making all my moves possible. Even those who are not currently actively working, your efforts and acts of love and kindness are not forgotten. To all my fans, thank you for all your support and love. I wish you all strength, courage and happiness at this time. Tune into the new music on any platform and turn up the volume. Prepare for lift-off. Be blessed,” she said.

Some of her previous albums include, The Strong One (2008), Better Tomorrow (2012) and Reggae Forever (2018).