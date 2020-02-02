Etana tips hat to IRAWMA

Etana , who is nominated in the Best Female Vocalist category in this year's International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA), is looking forward to pushing along with her Spread Love tour in February even as she relishes her latest nomination.

“IRAWMA is a very good vehicle for the reggae industry, and one of the longest standing reggae awards show in our art form. So big ups to IRAWMA for continuing to support the industry,” Etana told the Jamaica Observer.

Etana is nominated alongside Lila Ike, Koffee, and Queen Ifrica. The announcement was made at the event's media launch held at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel in New Kingston on Tuesday evening. The awards ceremony is slated for the AC Hotel by Marriott on March 29.

In 2015, she won three IRAWMAs in the categories: Female Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year. She also walked away with the Marcus Garvey Humanitarian Award for her charity work.

Etana is constantly touring. She recently returned to Jamaica after performing at three shows in Australia in January 2020. One of the events was held in the city of Sydney at Red Rattler Theatre, while the other two were held at Seaworks venue and at Bar204 Up, Close & Personal in Melbourne, Australia. Etana also performed at the One Love Festival in New Zealand in front of a sold-out audience of 10,000.

“I really loved the interaction with the fans in Australia and New Zealand, they are amazing reggae fans and it feels great to be an ambassador for the art form in locations as far as Australia and New Zealand; it just goes to show the amazing impact of reggae music,” she said.

She will be co-headlining a string of shows between February 5 - 9 alongside celebrated reggae band, Black Uhuru in California.

The shows will be held at Moe's on February 5th, Goldfield Trading post on February 6, Longbords Pacifica on February 7, Long Beach on February 8, and Brooklyn Bowl, Las Vegas on February 9.