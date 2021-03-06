Everything's 'PEACHES' AND CREAM

Emerging producer Sherese “Peaches” Chisholm has made her first step in that male-dominated arena with a song, titled Liu Kang . The single, performed by Ajauni, was released in December 2020 on her Ababa Entertainment label.

“I am young, gifted and black and that's a fact. I have a lot of potential, [and I am] determined and willing to work hard. I am not going to tell myself I cannot do a job as well as a man and shy away from record producing. I believe in myself,” Chisholm, 22, told the Jamaica Observer.

The Prospect, St Thomas-born Chisholm said she spent hours in recording studios honing her craft.

“I just watched every producer that I am around, get understanding and put it to work. I will never forget Glendevon Records as a mentor. Now I have fully learnt the importance of scheduling studio time, monitoring studio sessions, suggesting lyrical changes and budget management,” she said.

Glendevon Records in based in St Thomas.

Women make up approximately 20 per cent of all musical artistes, while only two per cent of them are producers.

A former student of St Thomas Technical High, Chisholm hopes to make inroads in the music business.

“I'm going to make my name in the industry. Just watch it,” she added.