Ewen has big plans for music

Kemari Ewen, last year's winner of the UK Jamaica Fair Song Competition, is planning to release his first single by April this year.

The 22-year-old, actuarial science graduate, said that he has been working to build his music career since he won the song competition.

“I have four songs which I'm currently working to produce,” he said. “Something new and refreshing. They could be 'genre-less'.”

Ewen said the competition exposed him to an entirely different side of the music industry.

“Building relationships with persons such as Mikey Bennett and other contestants in the competition, gave me exposure, and I am more known in the industry,” he related.

The singer also graduated from The University of the West Indies, where he was studying actuarial science. He has landed a full-time job with the Ashe Company, as a quality assurance officer.

Ewen also plans to take up his prize trip to London in March and offers words of encouragement to prospective artistes.

“Don't be afraid to enter a competition. Enter and see yourself at the finish line. Trust your talent. Focus on yourself, not the competition. You manifest whatever you believe with your whole heart,” he advised.

The competition, now in its third year during the UK Trade Fair, is scheduled to take place at King's House on Saturday, February 29.

Songs of the UK in Jamaica contest is open to solo performers and duos. Entries will be accepted via a video performance, with contestants singing a song from their favourite British singer or band and it should be uploaded by midnight on Friday, January 31.