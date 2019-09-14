Exuma lives up to hype
Promoters of Exuma soca festival are pleased with last Friday's staging of the event. The fete took place at the Students' Union, University of the West Indies's Mona campus in St Andrew.
According to co-promoter Phillip Watson, things went according to plan.
“We targeted lovers of soca music both students and the wider Jamaica. It was a successful first staging and we are pleased with the outcome,” Watson told Jamaica Observer.
This was the event's first staging and it reportedly attracted more than 1,800 patrons.
Watson shared the inspiration behind the event.
“Exuma is an exotic Bajan island; hence the party was inspired by the fun, serene, and beautiful scenes of the island and bringing that feeling to our patrons in the form of a soca music festival,” he said.
The other members of the promotion team are Garfield Evans and Adrean Gentles.
DJs Brush1 of Chromatic, DJ Bloodline Franco, DJ Laing D, university talents DJ Kevstar Universe and DJ Mindless, all provided the musical thrills that kept patrons moving to soca rhythms all night long.
“We also aimed to support campus DJ talent, so we had DJ Kevstar Universe and DJ Mindless, who are students of the university, featured on the line-up,” said Watson.
He continued: “The highlight of the event would have been the satisfaction of our patrons who received soca hits after hits — both old and new. Just seeing persons enjoying themselves; that for me was the highlight.”
“It was a great vibe and the patrons came out fully prepared to party,” said DJ Laing D. His set though mainly soca, also comprised some Afro beats songs.
With the success of its first staging the promoters of Exuma are looking forward to another staging, which will be during the carnival season next year. A date and venue are to be announced.
