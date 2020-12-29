Fab 5, Flourgon for Kamala concert

Popular show band Fab 5 and 90s deejay Flourgon are among the Jamaican acts chosen from across the Caribbean region for a virtual inauguration party in honour of United States Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris.

The event is being organised by the Caribbean American Action Network (CAAN), a collective of Caribbean American and Caribbean organisations, on January 17, to celebrate the rise to office of Harris, whose father is Jamaican.

Speaking to the Jamaica Observer, Frankie Campbell of Fab 5 noted that it was indeed an honour to have been asked to represent Jamaica on this event given that Harris represents so many firsts, and is undoubtedly of Jamaican stock.

“The group organising the event reached out to us and we were absolutely delighted to be part of this celebration, after all Kamala Harris is one of us. We will be preparing a video and contributing it to the event. It is obviously a very good feeling to first of all be considered... to be asked to perform for the soon-to-be vice-president of the US is a big thing and we look forward to it,” said Campbell.

The virtual inauguration party, which will be held a mere days before the official swearing in of US President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, is being staged under the theme 'Celebrating Caribbean American Kamala'.

According to the organisers, set to perform will be Barbados' soca king Edwin Yearwood, Jamaican gospel singer Joan Meyers, Guyanese Menes De Griot and Shanto; Vincentian Frankie McIntosh as well as emerging acts Toni Norville, Kirk Brown, Janine Jkuhl, Owen Dalhouse, Maxie Gouevia, and Rashid Thorpe.

The event will be co-hosted by the first black woman in a James Bond movie, Trina Parks, whose roots extend to Barbados, through her mother, and to Antigua through her grandparents.

The live stream will kick-off at 7:00 pm on January 17, on the Facebook, Twitter and YouTube platforms of One Caribbean Television ( OCTV).