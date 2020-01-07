Fanatick set for soca season

Singjay Fanatick is hoping his latest single, See, Need, Love, will be among anthems for the upcoming soca season.

“It is the song every woman will enjoy and men will never forget. It's fun-loving and vibesy,” he told the Jamaica Observer. “Soca is just a genre of music that I like, and it blends well with dancehall.”

See, Need, Love is Fanatik's third soca-flavoured single. It was released in November 2019 on his Fantrain Music Production. And, according to the singer, the feedback is encouraging.

“I'm banking on it to give me my big buss,” said Fanatick.

Hailing from Mocho in Clarendon, Fanatick's given name is Devon Sterling. He attended Edwin and Lennon high schools in Clarendon.

“I want to be the biggest artiste coming out of Mocho. Miss Lou gave Mocho a bad reputation in her poem No Lickle Twang, but I'm going to break the sterotype,” he chuckled.

“I intend to shoot a music video there to show it's more developed than people think,” he continued.

Miss Lou (given name Louise Bennett-Coverley) is a Jamaican poet and folklorist. She died in 2006. She was 86.

Fanatick said a career in the entertainment business was inevitable. He entered the Comedy Buss Tour in 2012 and placed seventh out of a field of 12.

“I'm a jovial, entertaining person... I started out with comedy and emceeing at weddings. My friends encouraged me to enter Comedy Bus Tour contest... That experience gave me exposure as I learnt how to connect with my audience,” he said.

In 2017 Fanatick recorded his first single Hurricane Sandy. He followed up with Ignight It a year later.

“The comedy thing has now taken a backseat to my music. Music is on the forefront,” he said.

His other songs include Wine N Roll, and Grocery Shop.

