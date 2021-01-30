Fantan blazes with Fire King

Fantan Mojah is assuring his reggae fans that he has not abandoned roots-reggae as the success of his latest dancehall single Fire King gains traction.

Released on the Gold and Goals Production label on January 1, 2021, the song has been generating a lot of heat in the dancehall.

“We nah stop bun the fire. We never stop bun the fire, dancehall or reggae, any genre of music we do. We bun the fire same way, we ah entertainer, music ah music. Mi nah stop do reggae music; this is just a new flavour for a different segment of the market,” said Fantan Mojah.

Fire King's accompanying video was released this week. The video sees Fantan Mojah seated on a bed surrounded by a bevy of gyrating women in provocative clothes. It ignited a firestorm of criticism online.

Bloggers heaped coals of criticism on Fantan Mojah's head on Instagram, even accusing him of being a “freak”. Others accused Rastafarians in general of “not holding the order”.

Fantan Mojah took the criticism in stride.

“Sizzla say mi fi gwaan bun the fire. Popcaan endorse the ting, and the selectors dem love the song. It ah play in the streets, the people dem love the flavour,” he said.

Fantan Mojah was born in White Hill, St Elizabeth. To gain experience, he took a job working with a travelling sound system, and performed songs during sound checks. He adopted the name Mad Killer, in homage to one of his favourite artistes, Bounty Killer. After being exposed to the Rastafari movement, his music began to take on a more positive tone, and he was encouraged by Capleton to take the name Fantan Mojah.

Signed by Downsound Productions, Fantan Mojah's debut album, Hail the King, was released in 2005, making him a household name with songs like Hail the King, Nuh Build Great Man ft Jah Cure, and Corruption.