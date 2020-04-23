Fashion blocked

JAMAICA'S two major fashion events, Caribbean Fashion Week (CFW) and StyleWeek Jamaica, have fallen victim to the global coronavirus crisis.

While StyleWeek Jamaica has been rescheduled until later this year, the organisers of Caribbean Fashion Week have taken the decision to cancel this year's staging and concentrate efforts on the 2021 edition.

According to Deiwght Peters, head of Saint International, which organises StyleWeek Jamaica, a decision was taken three weeks ago to postpone the event which is usually held in May.

“We have rescheduled till first week of November with a refreshingly new and exciting format given the changing times brought about by COVID-19,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The 16-year-old StyleWeek Jamaica's roster of events generally includes social events International Mecca of Style and the hugely popular Fashion Block, in which Knutsford Boulevard, the main arterial roadway in the heart of the business district of New Kingston is the scene for the event. A 100-foot runway is general laid out in the centre of the roadway to showcase the collections of local, regional and international designers.

For Pulse, which stages Caribbean Fashion Week, given the current situation as well as restrictions on regional and international travel, holding the event this year is not feasible.

Pulse's chairman Kingsley Cooper told the Observer that it is too difficult to pull things together at this time as everything is so uncertain.

“With the level of international travel that was planned for CFW 20th and Pulse 40th, it was very disappointing that we could not confirm or book the various entities who were expected to attend. Our new African / Caribbean partnership was being enhanced and expanded this year. Additionally, CFW was being staged in collaboration with South Africa Fashion Week. All of this became impossible with the various travel bans, health risks, etc. Plus no one can say when the new normal will come into being, or even what that will look like. Not sure how any international event can be contemplated in this environment. Plus CFW was scheduled for early June, just a month and a half away,” he noted.

Caribbean Fashion Week returned last year after a break and was staged at Villa Ronai in St Andrew. Over the years, the event has provided a platform for designers from Jamaica, the. wider Caribbean and the Diaspora to showcase their work. The 2019 edition saw representation from Africa with designers in Mai Atafo and Ituen Basi from Nigeria.