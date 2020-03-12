Fatta gets in the mix as producer

Best known to artistes and musicians as the in-house engineer at Anchor Studios in Kingston, Delroy “Fatta” Pottinger has been busy in the producer's chair recently.

Late this month, his Phat Trax Records, in tandem with Florida-based Rising Roots Entertainment, will release projects by singers Sycorah and Drea.

Rustic Energy is the name of Sycorah's first album, while Drea's effort is the song, Full Time Love.

Pottinger said he and Lucia Nesbit, CEO of Rising Roots Entertainment, forged a professional relationship last year.

“I produced a track for their artiste, Kezz-I. After working with them on the track and speaking with the CEO, I realised she is well versed in the business of music and an amazing businesswoman. Her knowledge and business management have become a valuable asset to Phat Trax,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Sycorah (real name Simone Daley) is from Waterhouse. Pottinger produced 10 of the 11 songs on Rustic Energy including Skin and Revolution.

Full Time Love is his second production with Drea, an American from Chicago. Their first collaboration was the song Bounce, which came out in 2019.

Pottinger, who is from east Kingston, got into music as a protégé of Phillip Linton, founder of the Arrows International sound system. He started as a selector with that 'soun' before branching out as an audio engineer at Anchor in 1993.

His credits as an engineer include She's Still Loving Me by Morgan Heritage, Fugeela (The Fugees), Just Friends (Tony Rebel and Swade) and Say Yeah, a big hit in the United States for Michael Franti and Cherine Anderson in 2008.

After working on countless sessions with Anchor principal Gussie Clarke and Sly and Robbie, Pottinger said it was only natural to move into production.

“In the 90s producers left their tapes for me to record the vocals, so being around some great producers taught me a lot about producing,” he said.

Pottinger has produced songs by a number of artistes including Capleton, Half Pint, George Nooks, and Sizzla.