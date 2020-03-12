Fatta gets in the mix as producer
Best known to artistes and musicians as the in-house engineer at Anchor Studios in Kingston, Delroy “Fatta” Pottinger has been busy in the producer's chair recently.
Late this month, his Phat Trax Records, in tandem with Florida-based Rising Roots Entertainment, will release projects by singers Sycorah and Drea.
Rustic Energy is the name of Sycorah's first album, while Drea's effort is the song, Full Time Love.
Pottinger said he and Lucia Nesbit, CEO of Rising Roots Entertainment, forged a professional relationship last year.
“I produced a track for their artiste, Kezz-I. After working with them on the track and speaking with the CEO, I realised she is well versed in the business of music and an amazing businesswoman. Her knowledge and business management have become a valuable asset to Phat Trax,” he told the Jamaica Observer.
Sycorah (real name Simone Daley) is from Waterhouse. Pottinger produced 10 of the 11 songs on Rustic Energy including Skin and Revolution.
Full Time Love is his second production with Drea, an American from Chicago. Their first collaboration was the song Bounce, which came out in 2019.
Pottinger, who is from east Kingston, got into music as a protégé of Phillip Linton, founder of the Arrows International sound system. He started as a selector with that 'soun' before branching out as an audio engineer at Anchor in 1993.
His credits as an engineer include She's Still Loving Me by Morgan Heritage, Fugeela (The Fugees), Just Friends (Tony Rebel and Swade) and Say Yeah, a big hit in the United States for Michael Franti and Cherine Anderson in 2008.
After working on countless sessions with Anchor principal Gussie Clarke and Sly and Robbie, Pottinger said it was only natural to move into production.
“In the 90s producers left their tapes for me to record the vocals, so being around some great producers taught me a lot about producing,” he said.
Pottinger has produced songs by a number of artistes including Capleton, Half Pint, George Nooks, and Sizzla.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy