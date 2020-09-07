Feluke's legacy lives

MEMBERS of Jamaica's entertainment fraternity are hailing singer/percussionist Denver “Feluke” Smith's indomitable spirit and unwavering professionalism.

Smith, 43, died in a medical facility in Mexico on Saturday, where he was receiving treatment for colon cancer. It was his second visit to the institution, having been there in 2017.

Veteran music producer Mikey Bennett met Smith two decades ago, when the fledgling percussionist was a member of the ASHE ensemble.

“Denver never wore his whole affliction on his shirt. In other words, if you never know that he was ailing, you couldn't tell from how he was playing. He was a fighter. The man have sickle cell [anaemia]. Sometimes we leave studio and, on his way home, we would ah get a call say: 'Denver in problems'... So two, three days, Denver woulda just curl up in pain. And the next time you see him, it never came up,” Bennett told Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“He had to fight all his life... the fact that he was abandoned as a child, homeless. He accepted the roadblocks, but approached it head on — It's like him woulda play it away,” he continued.

Bennett — whose credits include hits Mr Lover Man (Shabba Ranks and Chevelle Franklyn), Housecall (Shabba Ranks and Maxi Priest) and Can You by Brian and Tony Gold — lauded Smith for his creativity.

“I remember one time we were in the studio trying to find the perfect sound for a song and after he went through everything in his box. He then went to the kitchen and brought back a pot, and it was the perfect sound,” said Bennett.

Veteran engineer Delroy “Fatta” Pottinger lists Smith among the best percussionists who he has ever worked with.

“He was a great percussionist. To me, him and Sticky Thompson weh dead, ah two a di greatest percussionists ever that mi work wid inna Jamaica for the last 31 years,” said Pottinger, who has been plying his trade at Anchor Studio in Kingston for the past 28 years. He has also done duties for the formidable Xterminator label.

Uzziah “Sticky” Thompson died in Florida in 2014 after a 50-year career. He was 78. He played on countless of hits, including Little Did You Know (by the Techniques), I Need a Roof (the Mighty Dimonds), and Pull up To The Bumper (Grace Jones).

“Denver was a percussionist for Jimmy Cliff. I wish him was here for the next album. We suppose to start a next album in October with Jimmy for Trojan... Denver was a nice guy, nice person, talented and always a smile, but serious about his work. Straight up professional. It's really a sad situation how everything go down,” Pottinger added.

The St James-born Smith has toured with Luciano, Jimmy Cliff, Damian Marley and Stephen Marley. He was a key member of Etana's band, playing on her big hit Warrior Love.

Smith was first diagnosed with colon cancer in 2014 and placed on treatment which appeared to have it under control. However, a few years ago it returned in a more aggressive form, affecting his lungs.

His songs include Soul Alive and Fine Wine.

“The day before he died, me and Dean Fraser spoke about an hour about the situation. We were making plans, even though people's funds kinda depleted and the times so uncertain as musicians, we were gonna reach out to the community to put a little thing together for him. And the next day, I get a call — that's it,” said Bennett.

“We lost an individual but what have now is a legacy that we can hang on to. It's not something you can hang on the wall but hang in your heart. We legacy of a youth who did it against all odds. Denver life was against all odds. God knows best. It's gonna take a while before we get to the point where can say we understand. Mi jus' a pray fi understanding, right now,” he added.