Females embrace NATURAL BOND

Over the years, female artistes have complained about the lack of opportunities in the dancehall/reggae arena compared to their male counterparts.

Producer Jerome Elvie's Natural Bond Entertainment label is one seeking to facilitate female artistes. His latest releases are Miss My Love by Starface and The Only One by Harmonique. Both were released digitally on November 13.

“Dancehall music has come a long way and it is still making strides in regards to females in the industry. Gone are the days when female artistes had to portray a certain imagine to gain some recognition outside of their talent. Good music is good music and it should not even be categorised by nothing less than that,” Elvie told the Jamaica Observer.

He continued, “Natural Bond Entertainment is committed to working with both established artist and bringing new ones to the world, no matter the gender.”

Starface, who is generating a buzz, is grateful for the opportunities that Natural Bond Entertainment is providing.

“I have worked with Natural Bond Entertainment before, and I must say that I love working with them, because they go hard on promoting your work. They take music promotion seriously and I admire that about them,” said Starface.

She shared the inspiration behind the song Miss My Love.

“I have a friend that had a relationship with someone incarcerated for many years, and they are still together to this day. When he was locked up she always spoke about missing him and he also spoke about how amazing she was,” said Starface.

Kingston-based newcomer, Harmonique, says a friend connected her with the label.

“I was introduced to Natural Bond Entertainment by a friend. That was how we got connected,” she explained.

She spoke about her current single, The Only One.

“When I write I always try to choose from topics that are relevant and also things happening in my environment. For this song, I chose to promote phenomenal women who desire a faithful spouse to be loyal,” she shared.

Said Harmonique, “Music is a tradition in my family, as most of them are musically inclined. I grew up with a father who is a producer and a choir director so I started to record very early. Professionally, I started doing harmonies about 14 years now, so now I'm pushing my career.”

Videos for the songs by Harmonique and Starface will be released shortly.

According to Elvie, he has several projects to be released that will feature more female artistes.

“I've worked with Starface on previous projects and she is as professional as any other artiste I've worked with. There are two other top names that I'm currently working with at the moment but I won't disclose their names and spoil the surprise.”