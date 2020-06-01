Festival Song contest on
By Brian Bonitto
Associate Editor —
Auto & Entertainment
bonittob@jamaicaobserver.com
DESPITE the cancellations and restrictions brought on by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), organisers of the Jamaica Festival Song Competition — Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) — say it's full speed ahead for this year's staging.
“Yes, the [Jamaica] Festival Song Competition is on this year and things are advancing. We've had listening sessions, and prior to that, we had auditions around the island and then we took all of those who made it through the audition sessions and those who submitted entries through the existing channel, that is, the submission of a CD and lyrics and other prerequisite things,” Andrew Clunis, director of marketing and public relations at the JCDC, told the Jamaica Observer yesterday.
According to Clunis, the submissions were placed in a pool for final selection.
“All the entries went before a panel of adjudicators, drawn from the industry, and they have now decided on the final 10. We'll be in a position to announce the final 10 pretty soon. At that time, we'll announce details of how the competition will be done this year, given COVID-19. There will have to be some adjustments and amendments to the format, in terms of how it is presented to the public,” he said.
Entertainment events have taken a massive hit due to restrictions brought on by COVID-19, which includes limiting gatherings to no more than 20 people in any public space.
As of Sunday morning, Jamaica recorded nine deaths and 581 people have tested positive for the virus.
The marketing and public relations director said the Jamaica Festival Song final is tentatively set for “the third week in July”.
As for the other elements of festival, including the Grand Gala, Clunis said final deliberations are taking place, and Culture and Entertainment Minister Olivia “Babsy” Grange would be making that announcement.
“What I can say, though, is that every effort is being made that Jamaica has some kind of activity in whatever way, shape, or form, that will help to evoke that Independence spirit and give people something to celebrate after such a rough period,” said Clunis.
The Jamaica Festival Song Competition was first held in 1966 and was won by Toots and The Maytals' Bam Bam. It has unearthed talent islandwide for more than a half-century and has provided a platform for aspiring artistes and seasoned veterans to propel their talents on national and international stages.
Last year's winner was Raldene “Loaded Eagle” Dyer with Big Up Jamaica.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy