Festival song final tomorrow

TOMORROW night the winner of the Jamaica Festival Song Competition will be announced after the live performances on TVJ. Showtime is slated for 8:00 pm.
This year's crop of finalists boast several established acts. They include reggae singer Freddie McGregor ( Tun Up Di Sound); three-time festival song winner Toots & The Maytals ( Rise Up Jamaica); reggae singjay Buju Banton ( I Am Jamaican); Papa Michigan (formerly of Michigan and Smiley) ( Festival Dance); dancehall quartet LUST (featuring Lukie D, Thriller U, Singing Melody & Tony Curtis) ( Wave The Flag); and 2009 Digicel Rising Stars winner Shuga ( One People).
The other entrants are two-time Jamaica Festival Song winner Nazzle Man ( Jamaica Nice); up-and-coming dancehall artistes Xtra Bigg ( Jamaica A Paradise); Radix OD ( Place To Be); and actress Sakina Deer ( We Are Jamaica).
Last Sunday, contestants were introduced to the public via a televised live performance show. It was also streamed live via various platforms.
“The show was great. I had rave reviews and all the finalists enjoyed themselves. There is a strong spirit of togetherness and patriotism in this competition. In fact, it doesn't feel like a competition, it's like a family celebrating Jamaica and taking our music once again to the world. This is historic!” Olivia “Babsy” Grange, minister of gender, entertainment, culture and sports, told the Jamaica Observer.
Started in 1966, Jamaica Festival Song Competition is organised by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission. Past winners include Desmond Dekker & The Aces, Eric Donaldson, and Tinga Stewart.
