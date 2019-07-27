Festival Song final tonight

ELEVEN finalists will be vying for the coveted title of 2019 Festival Song Winner at the Ranny Williams Entertainment Centre in Kingston, this evening.

The event, which is free to the public, is slated for a 7:00 pm start.

Guest performers include 2018 Festival Song winner, O'Neil “Nazzleman” Scott.

According to Orville Hill, chairman of the Festival Song Committee, said patrons can expect an “excellent show”.

“The finalists have done the rounds, going through a number of parishes and perfecting the art, and they are ready to showcase their songs to Jamaica,” he said, noting that the group performed in the parishes of Manchester, Portland, St James, St Elizabeth, and St Catherine.

“We will also have a special guest, who will be there to perform and excite the crowd …you have to be there to be a part of creating history,” Hill continued.

He lauded the quality of the songs produced by the finalists, noting that each song “brings a different dimension to the competition”.

“There are some that carry a very heavy mento beat. There are some that are heavy in the reggae beat, and there are some that can be considered relatively soft music,” he said.

This year's finalists are Vernon “Ramize” Smith, Percival “Dharma” Lord, Raldene “Loaded” Dyer, Alero Perrier, Jerome “Jay” Smith, former Gospel Song winner Edwin Myers, Nester “Humility” Chung, Jason “Iya Concord” Wright, Nickoy “Shawn D” Green, Meckeda “McKada” Henry, and last year's favourites, Escarpment Road New Testament Church of God.

Organised by the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission, an agency of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, the Jamaica Festival Song Competition is the longest-running song competition in Jamaica. This competition, which started in 1966, has been the driving force behind some of Jamaica's acclaimed singers and songwriters and continues to unearth and showcase several talented individuals each year.

— BB