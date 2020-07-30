Festival Songs make US Reggae chart

FOR the first time, a various artistes compilation set from the annual Jamaica Festival Song Competition has entered the US Current Reggae Albums chart.

The 10-song Jamaica Festival 2020 Song Competition, released on July 3 via VPAL, debuts at 15 on the sales-driven chart. It sold 40 copies.

The compilation features Freddie McGregor ( Tun Up Di Sound), three-time festival song winner Toots & The Maytals ( Rise Up Jamaica), reggae singjay Buju Banton ( I Am Jamaican), Papa Michigan (formerly of Michigan and Smiley) with Festival Dance, vocal quartet LUST (featuring Lukie D, Thriller U, Singing Melody & Tony Curtis) with Wave The Flag, and 2009 Digicel Rising Stars winner Shuga ( One People). Other tracks include two-time Jamaica Festival Song winner Nazzle Man ( Jamaica Nice), up-and-coming dancehall artistes Xtra Bigg ( Jamaica A Paradise), Radix OD ( Place To Be), and actress Sakina Deer ( We Are Jamaica).

The Current Reggae Albums chart is only available by subscription.

This week's chart reveals Buju Banton's Upside Down 2020 as the number one-selling title. The set moved an additional 817 copies, which is an increase from the 434 sold the previous week. Since its release four weeks ago the album has sold 5,128 copies.

Debuting at two with 704 copies sold is Dub Collection by Grammy-nominated American reggae band Rebelution, while last week's chart-topper Coastin' by Iration falls to number three with 219 copies. It opened the previous week with 2,769 copies sold.

World on Fire by Stick Figure holds steady at number four, while Look for the Good by Jason Mraz is also steady at five.

New at six is Samoan-American singer Tenelle with This is X. The seven-song set was released July 17 via Heartist Movement LLC. Her 2017 album, For the Lovers debuted at number one.

Coxsone Blue Box Set, a various artistes compilation, shoots from 12 to seven selling 61 copies. It has to date sold 102.

Falling to number eight is Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica: the reggae collector's edition, which sold 58 copies to bring its tally to 635. Koffee re-enters the chart at nine with the Grammy-winning Rapture (EP).

Mass Manipulation, the Grammy-nominated set by Steel Pulse, inches up to 10.

Producer ZJ Chrome debuts on the chart at 11 with his various artistes project Between the Lines. It features songs by Konshens, Romain Virgo, I-Octane, Ce'Cile, Busy Signal and Christopher Martin.

Shaggy's Hot Shot 2020 (deluxe edition) falls to 16, while Vybz Kartel's Of Dons and Divas slam dunks to number 18.

Over on the streaming-driven Billboard Reggae Albums chart, Bob Marley and the Wailers spent a 29th week on top with Legend: The Best of Bob Marley and the Wailers. It moves from 46 to 44 on the all- genre Billboard 200 chart.

Back to the Billboard reggae table, Buju Banton's Upside Down 2002 rises from eight to six, while new at eight is Dub Collection by Rebelution. This is Rebelution's 13th charting title. Nine have topped the chart.

Falling from five to nine is Hot Shot 2020 (deluxe edition) by Shaggy.

Slow Down by Skip Marley and H.E.R. continues to lose steam, falling 21 to 23 on Billboard's Hot R&B Songs chart. It has been on the chart for 17 weeks and peaked at number nine.

Over on Billboard's R&B Adult Songs chart, Buju Banton's Memories featuring John Legend is steady at number 18.

Banana by Conkarah featuring Shaggy is number one on both the Billboard Mexico Airplay and Mexico Ingles Airplay charts. On the Billboard Canadian Hot 100 it rises from 69 to 61 and from 49 to 46 on the Canadian CHR/Top 40.

On the Billboard Latin charts, No Me Ame by Jamaican producer Rvssian, Anuel AA and Juice WRLD slips on the Latin Rhythm Airplay chart from 21 to 22. On Latin Airplay it backtracks from 43 to 46, while inching down from 21 to 23 on Latin Pop Airplay.