Fidler blooms in 'Lush Zone'

MAYBE the most challenging aspect of the COVID-19 experience has been self-quarantining. Many people dread its restrictions but for Nicole “Nicky Lush” Fidler, staying home for three months has benefited her fledgling show.

Fidler, a Jamaican based in Fort Lauderdale, hosts The Lush Zone, a weekly, one-hour variety programme that airs Wednesdays 7:00 pm on @thelushzone Instagram LIVE.

Kingston-born Fidler launched The Lush Zone last October with a pilot feature on Sugar Rush Cake Factory, a Jamaican-owned bakery in Fort Lauderdale. While the pandemic has stalled or ended many businesses and ventures, Fidler's 'baby' has thrived.

“ The Lush Zone has become more popular and recognised during the COVID-19, and I purposely took advantage of the time during quarantine to push my craft and it has been super beneficial in that there is a demand for the show to continue, a larger following developed, and my aim to drive joy in the lives of others has been achieved,” said Fidler.

Since her debut interview with Shellene Graham (head baker and owner of Sugar Rush Cake Factory), Fidler's guests have included singjay Kiprich, J-Stylz of R&B group BlackStreet; Keith Andre of R&B group 112 and owner of Groove2Muzik Studios); Brandon Dasent (past student and survivor of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting; and Omanzo Barrett, author of best-selling motivational book, The Choice.

She credits that diverse guest list for attracting a diverse following.

“I'm estimating the viewership to be wide; all cultures and backgrounds, working class people, people from the music industry – just people in general who love to be entertained through the love of music, dance and comedy,” she explained. “Based on insights and who are personally known, the ages range between 25-65, mainly from different states, Jamaica, other parts of the Caribbean and Canada.”

Originally from Arlene Gardens in Kingston, Fidler has lived in South Florida for 20 years. Prior to The Lush Zone, she did stints on regional radio and operated a YouTube channel that focused on lifestyle topics.

Fidler started The Lush Zone after a colleague, who is a show promoter in South Florida, asked her to conduct interviews with patrons for one of his events. As a test run she spoke to Graham, a long-time friend.

“The feedback was awesome. Turns out more interviews came along the way from that,” she said.

With COVID-19 showing signs of abating, Nicole Fidler hopes her show continues to grow enough to realise a lifelong dream.

“ The Lush Zone is my gateway to the red carpet. My goal is to host red carpet pre-shows and events, game shows, entertainment TV shows, etc, nationally and eventually internationally,” she said.