Fiji lays down Billboard roots

For close to a decade, Hawaiian reggae acts have dominated the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart. They include HIRIE, J Boog, The Green and Kolohe Kai.

That trend continues with Fiji, one of the region's biggest names, who debuts at number four on this week's chart with Love And Roots. The set was released September 6 by Mensch House Records and sold 106 copies in its first week.

Fiji's previous album, 2013's Raised II: The Rebirth, opened at number one on the chart.

Also new at number six this week is 99, an (EP) extended play by Bosnian rapper-singer Jala Brat, which sold 78 copies.

World On Fire by Stick Figure retains the number one spot, selling an additional 1,100 copies. This is a huge drop from the 10,283 copies it opened with two weeks ago.

The Movement rises to number two with Ways of The World, while Jah Cure's Royal Soldier slips to number three.

The various artistes Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica (Reloaded) inches to number five with 84 copies, to bring its two-week haul to 226. Rapture, Koffee's EP, moves to number seven, while Local Motion by Pepper rises from number 13 to eight.

Jumping from number 19 to nine is the self-titled set by Iration, which sold an additional 55 copies to bring its tally to 11,469.

VP Records' Reggae Gold 2019 rounds out the Top 10, moving up from number 14 last week.

Elsewhere, Body Talk by Jayq the Legend, featuring Hood Celebrityy spends a second week at number one on the Reggae Digital Song Sales Chart.

Koffee's Toast moves from number 50 to 47 on the R&B Hip-Hop Airplay chart, while on the Dance Club Songs Chart, Banana by Conkarah, featuring Shaggy steps up from number 38 to 32.