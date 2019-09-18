Fiji lays down Billboard roots
For close to a decade, Hawaiian reggae acts have dominated the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart. They include HIRIE, J Boog, The Green and Kolohe Kai.
That trend continues with Fiji, one of the region's biggest names, who debuts at number four on this week's chart with Love And Roots. The set was released September 6 by Mensch House Records and sold 106 copies in its first week.
Fiji's previous album, 2013's Raised II: The Rebirth, opened at number one on the chart.
Also new at number six this week is 99, an (EP) extended play by Bosnian rapper-singer Jala Brat, which sold 78 copies.
World On Fire by Stick Figure retains the number one spot, selling an additional 1,100 copies. This is a huge drop from the 10,283 copies it opened with two weeks ago.
The Movement rises to number two with Ways of The World, while Jah Cure's Royal Soldier slips to number three.
The various artistes Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica (Reloaded) inches to number five with 84 copies, to bring its two-week haul to 226. Rapture, Koffee's EP, moves to number seven, while Local Motion by Pepper rises from number 13 to eight.
Jumping from number 19 to nine is the self-titled set by Iration, which sold an additional 55 copies to bring its tally to 11,469.
VP Records' Reggae Gold 2019 rounds out the Top 10, moving up from number 14 last week.
Elsewhere, Body Talk by Jayq the Legend, featuring Hood Celebrityy spends a second week at number one on the Reggae Digital Song Sales Chart.
Koffee's Toast moves from number 50 to 47 on the R&B Hip-Hop Airplay chart, while on the Dance Club Songs Chart, Banana by Conkarah, featuring Shaggy steps up from number 38 to 32.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy