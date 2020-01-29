Five go for Juno reggae title

Jay Douglas, Lyndon John X, Storry, Petraa and Exco Levi are nominees for Reggae Recording of The Year in the 2020 Juno Awards. The nominations were announced yesterday in Canada.

The Junos are the Canadian equivalent of the Grammy Awards. Promoted by the Canadian Recording Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS), they will be handed out on March 15 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Originally from Montego Bay, Douglas migrated to Canada in the early 1960s and has built a reputation there as a live performer. He is a former member of rhythm and blues band The Cougars.

Jah Children, the song for which he is nominated, features veteran toaster General Trees. It was released last summer by Slammin Media.

This is Douglas's second nomination. He was nominated in 2012 for the album Lover's Paradise.

The Warning Track is singer/songwriter and guitarist Lyndon John X's latest album. The eight-track project was released last July and is his third nomination, following Brighter Days (2011) and Escape From The Mongoose Gang (2016).

This is the first nomination for Canadian singer Storry. Her single Another Man, which is produced by Sly and Robbie, was released in August on the One Pop Music/Taxi label.

“It's awesome to be nominated after releasing music for the very first time last year. Music is an international language and I love dabbling in different genres of music,” she said in an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

Storry, who studied opera at the University of Toronto, recorded Another Man on her 10th visit to Jamaica last year.

This is the eighth nomination for Clarendon-reared Exco Levi. His latest nod is for the song Wah Gwaan, which is produced by Wurld Trema Music.

“The feeling is always amazing to be recognised for my work. Jamaica is my homeland and I've never gotten the recognition there. So I feel blessed to be recognised here in Canada,” said Exco Levi.

He has won the award five times.

Petraa was born and raised in England and migrated to Canada at age 19. Her grandparents are Jamaican.

“I am excited and really very happy to have been nominated. Right now I'm just giving thanks,” said Petraa.

She is nominated for Never Broken, a song produced by Jamaican Dane Ray.