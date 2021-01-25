Flaules is ready to Come Home

EMERGING singjay Flaules is confident his upcoming EP, Come Home , will give him his big break. The four-track set is slated for release in February.

“This project is the one that will put me on the map. Each song tells a story, as well as representing for the ladies. The tracks are very nice and have a diverse energy. It will be out about Valentine's Day,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

In addition to the title track, Come Home comprises Don't Let Me Go and Touch And Squeeze. It is co-produced on the Aimflames Records and Herah Music Production imprints.

Flaules, 29, is currently promoting two singles — Brimbrim featuring Breeza, and Pressure — both on the Aimflames Records label. The latter has an accompanying video.

“ Brimbrim is party song that makes you hold a vibes. It's just pure enjoyment,” he said.

According to the singjay, Pressure is a bit more sobering.

“It's based on the negative implications of the coronavirus. My father lost his job, other people lost their jobs too... Some have lost their lives,” he said.

The coronavirus has shuttered the entertainment industry, and Flaules said he's not going to allow it to cramp his style.

“Being a young artiste, you have to go out into to streets to perform and build a reputation. COVID has slowed up things, but I'm using social media to connect,” he said.

Flaules (given name Richard Crooks) is from Portmore in St Catherine. He is a former student of Bridgeport High, Kingston Technical, and Jamaica College, where he did sixth form.

While playing for Tivoli Gardens' Under-21 in 2010, he received a full scholarship to pursue computer science and information technology at The University of the West Indies's Mona campus.

“Football carried me through university, but football couldn't put food pon mi table,” he said.

The singjay currently lectures electronic document preparation and management at a Corporate Area high school.

He got his musical break in Rich Mi Seh in December 2018. His other songs include Working Hard, Rollingz, and Bhad Bwoy.

“I'm willing to go as far as the music is able to carry me, and with good, quality music, I'm hoping for longevity,” he added.