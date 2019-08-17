Floating high on energy and vibe

This year's second staging of Floating Grill and Spill took place last Sunday at Mona Hockey Field in Kingston.

As has become the norm, Floating attracted a large turnout of patrons.

From the moment of entry to the venue, the vibe was evident. Non-stop partying and high-energy music, courtesy of DJ Mac, DJ Shella, Illusion Sound and ZJ Chrome, kept patrons moving to the latest hits.

Co-promoter Romier McCarthy shared the secret to the event's continued success.

“We have a diverse promo team that's also very dedicated. We also do deep research as to what patrons want and try to deliver as best as possible,” said McCarthy.

He added: “Patrons come out to experience a unique concept, which is a huge contrast between live cooking and partying at the same time.”

Floating was previously staged a few years before, however McCarthy and his team took over the reigns a year ago. Since then, they have had five stagings.

The next staging of Floating is scheduled for January 2020.