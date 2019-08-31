Floatopia on today

Marvin Lawrence, organiser of Floatopia, promises that the event's first staging in Jamaica will be a memorable one.

“It's usually held in Miami, but as we know Jamaica is the party capital of the Caribbean so we had to bring the same vibe here. Floatopia is the only event happening on Saturday and the team has put together this great event for our patrons,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Dubbed as 'Summer's final hoorah', the five-year-old shindig happens today at the Rio Nuevo Beach Estate in St Ann.

Lawrence also explained that his event will epitomise what an all-inclusive party should be.

“There has been a downturn in all-inclusive events so with this party, we expect patrons to come with their floats, have a great vibe. There will be lots of food and drinks. There'll just be a super all-inclusive floaty vibes in the atmosphere,” he added.

Musical selections will be provided by deejays Nicco, Tyler Chung, Chromatic, and Cray Touch from Miami.

The organiser is also pleased with ticket sales.

“The responses have been good overall. In fact, we did a couple giveaways to people who we think are (social media) influencers and now everybody wants to attend. We reached out to people like athletes, artistes and so on,” Lawrence said.

The next staging of the event will be December 21.