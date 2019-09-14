FOR is on tonight

The inaugural staging of the party series FOR is set to unfold tonight at the Students' Union, University of the West Indies (UWI), in St Andrew.

“Patrons can expect a very affordable and premium event where they will enjoy music from some of Jamaica's finest. We aim to please our patrons, so high energy music will be the order of the night,” co-promoter Malique Bignall, a management studies major at The UWI, told Jamaica Observer. Walda Pitt is co-promoter.

Bignall said soca lovers will be catered to.

“Islanders and soca music lovers will not be left out of the mix. We have booked a soca DJ specifically to quench their thirst,” he said.

After the long summer holiday, university students are looking forward to unwind for the weekend. The likes of Taj the DJ, Team Shella, Brush1, and Heavy D of Chromatic are billed to provide the musical selections.

Rumbar Gold has thrown its support behind the event as title sponsor.