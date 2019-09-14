FOR is on tonight
The inaugural staging of the party series FOR is set to unfold tonight at the Students' Union, University of the West Indies (UWI), in St Andrew.
“Patrons can expect a very affordable and premium event where they will enjoy music from some of Jamaica's finest. We aim to please our patrons, so high energy music will be the order of the night,” co-promoter Malique Bignall, a management studies major at The UWI, told Jamaica Observer. Walda Pitt is co-promoter.
Bignall said soca lovers will be catered to.
“Islanders and soca music lovers will not be left out of the mix. We have booked a soca DJ specifically to quench their thirst,” he said.
After the long summer holiday, university students are looking forward to unwind for the weekend. The likes of Taj the DJ, Team Shella, Brush1, and Heavy D of Chromatic are billed to provide the musical selections.
Rumbar Gold has thrown its support behind the event as title sponsor.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy