Former Courtney Robb dead at 71

Courtney Robb, the veteran musician who played bass with Byron Lee and The Dragonaires for many years, died in a Melbourne, Florida, hospital on November 14. He was 71 years old.

His daughter, Jodikei Robb, said her father died from heart failure. He was admitted to hospital five days earlier for breathing problems.

Born in Kingston, Robb valiantly fought kidney disease for 15 years and moved to Florida for treatment. He had a kidney transplant in 2010.

He started his career in the late 1960s with the Hell's Angels band but is best remembered for his 35-year run with Byron Lee and The Dragonaires. With the latter, Robb toured the Jamaican Diaspora in North America and United Kingdom as well as the annual Caribbean carnival circuit.

His colleague in both bands was guitarist Wayne Armond who described Robb as “a great natural musician”.

“He was a man with a zest for life and a tremendous attitude even in failing health. We worked for three years together in The Dragonaires. I will never forget those times,” Armond told the Jamaica Observer.

Courtney Robb is survived by his wife, six children and five grandchildren.