Former member of The Heptones dies

Dolphin “Naggo” Morris, a former member of The Heptones, died on May 17 at the Cornwall Regional Hospital in St James at age 72.

His sister, Vivia Morris-Torvik, confirmed his death during an interview with the Jamaica Observer. She said the cause of death was cancer.

The St Mary-born Morris joined The Heptones in 1975 as replacement for Leroy Sibbles, who sang lead vocals on the lion's share of their hit songs at Studio One, including Equal Rights and Sweet Talking.

Morris recorded several albums with Earl Morgan and Barry Llewelyn, the other founding members. Those included Better Days, produced by Winston “Niney” Holness and the Morgan-produced Street of Gold.

Morgan told the Observer that he first met Morris at Studio One in the early 1970s when he was a member of The Soul Boys, a vocal trio. After he left that group, he joined Morgan and Llewelyn who had been performing as a duo.

Everyday Life, from Better Days, was Morris' first official song with The Heptones.

“Naggo was a fun man, mek everybody laugh. Him was a good writer, have good ideas,” said Morgan.

He disclosed that Morris, who sang lead on songs by The Heptones like Holy Mount Zion, Key to Her Heart and No Bread on my Table, last performed with the group four years ago.

Llewelyn died in 2011 at age 63.

Morris-Torvik said her brother kept busy as an artiste performing on the north coast. He is survived by two brothers, four sisters, children and grandchildren.

—Howard Campbell