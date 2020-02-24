Four nods for Stoddart

US-based gospel singer/producer Wayne Stoddart is honoured to be nominated in four categories for the inaugural Gospel Hip Hop Awards.

“We have been down this road before, meaning I've won awards already, however, it is an honour to be considered by this organisation. It's already a win to be nominated in so many categories,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

Stoddart has been given the nod in the Best Male Gospel Reggae Artiste, Best Caribbean Video, and Best Gospel Reggae Producer categories for his 2019 track Raise It. He has also been nominated for Best Gospel Caribbean Producer for the song Saviour done by Breanna J.

The awards ceremony is slated for May 23 at Living Waters International Church, Atlanta.

Since its release, Raise It has earned several accolades. It reached number one on the UK gospel charts and number four on the Clinton Lindsay Charts.

Despite its success, Stoddart added that the nominations came as a pleasant surprise.

“I was at an event when I got the call, and then I got the email. I was taken aback that the organisation considered me, especially for the first staging. However, as I said, we do music [so] everybody; we do music for everybody can hear,” he said.

Stoddart fell in love with music at age five, when he attended Mountain View New Testament Church of God in Kingston, and learned to play the bass, keyboard and drums.

In 1996 he collaborated with Dynamis on his first single, Fulfilment of The Bible, before going solo in 2001 with Committed.

Stoddart migrated to the United States in 2004, and studied technical management at DeVry College of New York.

However, he could not resist his calling to music and returned to the scene after obtaining his degree. He is known for other hit songs such as Highest Praise and O Love of God.

He has teamed up with Minster Marion Hall on his latest track, Jesus Junkie, slated to drop on March 12. It is co-produced by Aston Barrett Jr and Clifton “Johnny” Clarke.