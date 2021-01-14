Frankie Music pins hopes on Davianah

PRODUCER Comar “Frankie Music” Campbell is excited about an upcoming project, Rebel Offspring, with Davianah.

“Davianah is a go-getter and she knows what she wants, so working with her was fun. Our creative side came to life with ease. She knows what she wants and she communicates that, which makes the recording process good,” Campbell said.

“There are six tracks on the Rebel Offspring album which we will be releasing. The first track, Bad One, will be released this month and the entire album in the first quarter of this year, if all goes as planned.”

The set will be on Campbell's Frankie Music imprint.

Davianah is daughter of reggae act Tony Rebel.

“There will be an official video for Bad One. The concept aims to showcase that there are outcasts or black sheep within certain settings, such as the family, that don't go with what is the norm or what is expected — and that is sometimes not a bad thing but is seen as such by others that follow the norm. With Davianah, I have found that she defies all expectations as she can tackle a variety of topics from different points of view,” Campbell shared.

Frankie Music has been in production for a while and has worked with acts including Sizzla, Beenie Man, Konshens, Kim Nain, Delus, RR, Raging Fyah, Duane Stephenson, Shawn Antoine, Qraig (Voicemail) and, of course, Koffee. Koffee's Raggamuffin, the second officially released song of her career, and the Vent album are his biggest projects to date.

Last year Campbell conceptualised the VPAL Music Fest, aka FrankeFest. VPAL Music, the VP Records subsidiary which allows independent artistes to access VP's distribution channel, teamed up with Frankie Music to host the music fest, one of the online concerts with the mission to entertain and maintain live music in an era of social distancing caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“That was a big success and we hope to tackle even more such major projects in the future,” he said.